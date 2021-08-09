First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian makes up 4.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 2.28% of First Hawaiian worth $84,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

