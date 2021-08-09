First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

