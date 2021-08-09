First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.98. 127,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

