First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

FMBI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

