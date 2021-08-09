First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,305 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $179,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91.

