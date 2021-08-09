Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

