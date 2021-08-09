Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.
Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. 36,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,120. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
