Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. 36,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,120. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

