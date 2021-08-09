Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. 61,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,120. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

