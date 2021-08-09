Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

