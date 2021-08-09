Fountain Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $750,959.64 and approximately $7,400.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00830168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

