Fountain Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $750,959.64 and $7,400.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00830168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040170 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.