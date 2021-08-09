Fractal (FCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $195,348.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $195,348.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

