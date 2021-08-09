Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.63.
Frasers Group Company Profile
