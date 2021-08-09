Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.63.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

