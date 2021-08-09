Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 592.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

