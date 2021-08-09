frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.