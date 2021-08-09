FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

