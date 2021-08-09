fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 754,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 461,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $5,817,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

