Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.