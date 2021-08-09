Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.00 and a beta of 2.14. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

