FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Berry by 66.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

