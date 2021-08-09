FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Capital Inc. Issued By B. Riley (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trinity Capital in a report released on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

