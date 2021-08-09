FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Select Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

