FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Increased by Analyst

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

EOLS stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 25.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

