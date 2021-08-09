FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

