FY2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Boosted by Wedbush

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the business services provider will earn $86.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $84.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $117.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

BKNG opened at $2,182.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

