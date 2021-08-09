FY2025 EPS Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Lowered by Analyst

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.55.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,347 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

