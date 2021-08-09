Gail Hamilton Sells 2,900 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,229,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,093,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

