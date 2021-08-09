Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.89.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $195.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $33,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

