Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.89.
NASDAQ GLPG opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $195.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $33,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
