GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $22.96 million and $2.11 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00366547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,030,466 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

