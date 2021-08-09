Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

