Gems Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 97.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $522,467.24 and $47,599.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

