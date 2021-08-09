General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $208.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Dynamics ended the second quarter of 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, its revenues failed to meet the same. The company witnessed strong order growth during the second quarter. Its impressive backlog trends indicate solid demand for the company’s products, thereby bolstering its revenue generation prospects significantly. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, within its Aerospace segment, pandemic-led air travel restrictions continue to impact aircraft deliveries and demand. Since the pandemic is still continuing, more delivery shortcomings might occur in the coming days, which may hurt its revenues. The stock might not be able to duly increase its production rate, as predicted, with the pandemic still looming large.”

GD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.46.

NYSE GD opened at $199.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

