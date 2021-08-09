General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. A strong balance sheet with high liquidity bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles bode well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

