Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $56.70

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.70, but opened at $55.00. Genesco shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $833.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.65) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

