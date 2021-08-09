GenWealth Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,197,000 after buying an additional 1,025,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

