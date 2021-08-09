GET Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $40.61 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $40.61 million and approximately $600,785.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00007819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00828293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00102853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00040678 BTC.

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

