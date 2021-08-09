Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $42.50 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.36.

GIL stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

