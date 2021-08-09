Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

