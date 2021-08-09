Gladstone Capital Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 112.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLAD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $404.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

