GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

6/24/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/21/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Libertas Partners. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

LON GSK traded up GBX 8.58 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,444.98 ($18.88). 2,661,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568,761. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a market cap of £72.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,409.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

