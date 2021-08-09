Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $16.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $922.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 511,496 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

