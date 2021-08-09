Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.070-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $173.87. 106,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,443. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,036 shares of company stock worth $699,423 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

