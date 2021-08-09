Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Head to Head Review

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glucose Health and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Glucose Health has a beta of 4.06, suggesting that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 123.21 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.45 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

