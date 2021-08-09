Goal Acquisitions Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Goal Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Goal Acquisitions had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.32 on Monday. Goal Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCKU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

