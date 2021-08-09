GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $108.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

