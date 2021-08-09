Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Cumulus Media worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.49 on Monday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

