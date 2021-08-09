Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Liquidity Services worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,378.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,207 shares of company stock worth $7,005,258. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $779.45 million, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

