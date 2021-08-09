Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 186,447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

