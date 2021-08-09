Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 13,201 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Applied Therapeutics worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 383,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 66,479 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,547 shares of company stock worth $419,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

