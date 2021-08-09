Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,319 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.